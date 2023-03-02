Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.73 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $576,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $259,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $61.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

