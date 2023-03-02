Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,660 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

