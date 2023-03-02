Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

