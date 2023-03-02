Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $733,000 Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of XELAP opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

