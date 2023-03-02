Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 7,041 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,195,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,463 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $148.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

