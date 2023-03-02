Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 200,000 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 321.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 110,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NYSE BACA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

