Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 140 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SNPS opened at $361.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
