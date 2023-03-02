Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 14,265 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

