Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.36% of Banyan Acquisition worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banyan Acquisition by 277.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BYN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

