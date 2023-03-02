Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $88.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

