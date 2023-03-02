Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

