Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 23,510 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

