Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. 12,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a market cap of C$238.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

