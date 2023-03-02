Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,042.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Critical Minerals (RIINF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.