Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,042.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

