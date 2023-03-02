Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of SI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $806,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

