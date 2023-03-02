Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $19.28 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

