Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

