California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

CALB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

About California BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in California BanCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.