Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

