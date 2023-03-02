Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 277.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,931 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

