Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Shares of DE stock opened at $419.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.51 and its 200 day moving average is $400.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

