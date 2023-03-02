Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $11.03 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 958,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

