Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $515.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day moving average is $481.19. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

