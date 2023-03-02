Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

