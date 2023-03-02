Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

