Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 452,667 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 452,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

