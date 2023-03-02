Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 73,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,992,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $227.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

