Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 85,824 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,824 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $101.38 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

