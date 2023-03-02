Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.44 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

