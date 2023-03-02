Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Wolfspeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

WOLF stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

