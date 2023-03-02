Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 1,525 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

