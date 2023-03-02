Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.92

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 112300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

