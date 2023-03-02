Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Trading Down 2.3%

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 159,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 221,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Byotrol Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.29.

Insider Activity at Byotrol

In other news, insider Vivan Pinto acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,240.26). In related news, insider John Thomson Langlands bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,067.09). Also, insider Vivan Pinto bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,240.26). Insiders bought a total of 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,000 over the last three months. 69.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

