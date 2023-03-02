Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 13.1%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares were up 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 957,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,745,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

