Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.50.

NYSE:BURL traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.00. 2,695,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,966,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

