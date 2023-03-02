Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.50.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.00. 2,695,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,966,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.