Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.50.

NYSE:BURL opened at $217.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

