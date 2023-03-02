Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.50.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $217.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.