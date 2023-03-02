Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 753 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in EQT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. EQT Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

