Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 665 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,594,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 354,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262,891 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

