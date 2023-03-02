Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

