Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $248,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

