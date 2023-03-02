Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.