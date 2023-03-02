Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 3,758 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.5 %

SSB stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.