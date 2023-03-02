Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$68.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$94.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

