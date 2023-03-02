Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.5 %

BNS stock opened at C$68.44 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$94.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

