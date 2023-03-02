Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 52,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,159. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently -67.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

