Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tilray by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

