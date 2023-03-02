Brokers Offer Predictions for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 161.15%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playtika Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Playtika stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,679. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,139,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Playtika by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 515,898 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.