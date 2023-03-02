Brokers Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 745,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

