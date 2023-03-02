Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $44.90

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.
A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
US Foods Stock Up 1.0 %
US Foods stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Activity at US Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.