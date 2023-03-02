Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $44.90

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

US Foods stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

