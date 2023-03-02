Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $61.70

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.9 %

HP stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

